Man Discovers $40K Ring While Combing Florida Beach and Happily Returns It: 'Karma's Always Good'

"I really wasn't disappointed that I had to return it," said Joseph Cook

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on November 21, 2022 05:05 PM

A man recently uncovered a ring worth thousands — and immediately started looking for its owners.

Joseph Cook, 37, was combing Hammock Beach in St. Augustine, Florida, when he made the exciting discovery last month, according to SWNS.

"When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," he said.

In fact, in a video documenting the find, he called it "the biggest diamond I ever found on the beach."

Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA
Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA. SWNS

Sure enough, when he took it into a local jewelry store, he learned it was worth about $40,000.

"I just said, 'Oh god that's been sitting in my scooter for almost a week,'" Smith told SWNS. "I couldn't believe it."

Right away, Cook started making social media posts and asking local stores if they knew anybody who was missing a ring, per SWNS.

Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA
Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA. SWNS

Two weeks later, he started getting calls from an unknown number — and once he realized it could be the ring's owners, he ended up connecting with a couple from Jacksonville.

"They were pretty happy," he told the outlet. "The wife was on a FaceTime call and she just said, 'Oh my god I can't believe it,' and then she just started crying."

And three weeks after he found the ring, he met up with the couple near Hammock Beach.

"I really wasn't disappointed that I had to return it," he said. "Karma's always good, every time I return an item, I find something better, so I'm happy I could give it back."

Sure enough, in a video posted on his social media page, he said that right after returning the ring he found yet another diamond sparkler. "Karma is real," he remarked.

