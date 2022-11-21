Man Discovers $40K Ring While Combing Florida Beach and Happily Returns It: 'Karma's Always Good'

A man recently uncovered a ring worth thousands — and immediately started looking for its owners.

Joseph Cook, 37, was combing Hammock Beach in St. Augustine, Florida, when he made the exciting discovery last month, according to SWNS.

"When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," he said.

In fact, in a video documenting the find, he called it "the biggest diamond I ever found on the beach."

Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA. SWNS

Sure enough, when he took it into a local jewelry store, he learned it was worth about $40,000.

"I just said, 'Oh god that's been sitting in my scooter for almost a week,'" Smith told SWNS. "I couldn't believe it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Right away, Cook started making social media posts and asking local stores if they knew anybody who was missing a ring, per SWNS.

Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA. SWNS

Two weeks later, he started getting calls from an unknown number — and once he realized it could be the ring's owners, he ended up connecting with a couple from Jacksonville.

"They were pretty happy," he told the outlet. "The wife was on a FaceTime call and she just said, 'Oh my god I can't believe it,' and then she just started crying."

And three weeks after he found the ring, he met up with the couple near Hammock Beach.

"I really wasn't disappointed that I had to return it," he said. "Karma's always good, every time I return an item, I find something better, so I'm happy I could give it back."

Sure enough, in a video posted on his social media page, he said that right after returning the ring he found yet another diamond sparkler. "Karma is real," he remarked.