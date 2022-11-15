Man Seen Dancing on Top of an 18-Wheeler Dies When It Passes Under Freeway Overpass in Houston

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not know the man was dancing and possibly filming himself on the truck's trailer, police said

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on November 15, 2022 04:15 PM
A man who was dancing on top of an 18-wheeler as it traveled down a Texas freeway died after he was knocked off of the vehicle, according to police.

The 25-year-old "jumped or climbed" on top of the truck's trailer as it traveled down Eastex Freeway on Thursday morning, the Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division said in a statement Monday.

The driver was not aware that someone was on top of the moving truck, according to the release. Police added that the man was dancing and "possibly recording himself."

Police said the man fell off the trailer and onto the freeway when the truck passed under an overpass bridge.

PEOPLE reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information on Tuesday.

Footage taken of the man was shared on social media. In one clip, he appeared to duck underneath a freeway overpass before standing to his feet a seconds later. The clip cuts off before the truck reached another overpass.

People who witnessed the disturbing incident posted comments about it on Facebook.

"I saw the contorted body and broken neck and arm. It was horrible way to begin a day," wrote commenter Crystal Davis. "And I took the time to describe the imagery because, it was traumatic for myself and everyone actually there. EVERYONE had the look of, why? Why did this have to happen."

Added commenter Gabriela Diaz: "I was also about 4 cars behind and I could not believe my eyes... my hand went right over my mouth with disbelief and sadness running thru me."

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

CBS affiliate KHOU said the driver of the 18-wheeler was stopped and questioned by police but was released without charges.

The name of the man who died has not been publicly released, pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

