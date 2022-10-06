Human Interest Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly' "At some point, we don't know logistically how it happened, but the 22-year old fell in the hole and the grandfather did not clearly see that," police said at a press conference By Abigail Adams Abigail Adams Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 01:58 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Spring Fire Department A man has died following a drilling incident at a Texas construction site, according to authorities. Investigators say a 22-year-old man died Wednesday morning when a drill being operated by his grandfather was lowered into a hole at a construction site in Spring while he was inside, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. Harris County Constable deputies responded to the scene along with EMS and Fire officials, according to a post on Constable Mark Herman's Facebook page. At a press conference on Wednesday, Herman said the victim "was killed almost instantly" by the drill bit, per KPRC-TV and CBS affiliate KHOU. Herman told reporters the grandfather was unaware that his grandson was in the hole at the industrial construction site when he lowered the drill inside, per KHOU. "At some point, we don't know logistically how it happened, but the 22-year old fell in the hole and the grandfather did not clearly see that, and he was killed by the drill bit," Herman said. Window Washer Dies After Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston, Appears to Be 'Tragic Accident' "It's very tragic and appears to be an accident," the constable told reporters, per KPRC-TV. No other injuries were sustained, according to the Spring Fire Department, which confirmed the victim's death in a post shared Wednesday on Facebook. It is unclear how the victim first got in the hole. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Firefighters from stations in Spring and Woodlands helped Spring Fire's rescue team shore up the collapsed hole in order to "recover the construction worker's body," the Spring Fire Department said in Wednesday's post. Man Found Dead Inside Kettle Cooker at Food Processing Facility: 'Our Family Is Devastated,' Says Daughter Spring Fire Department Herman said the grandfather and grandson, neither of whom have been identified, were independent contractors for Groundhog Foundation Drilling, a company hired by Rosenberger Construction, according to KPRC-TV. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is investigating the incident, told KTRK-TV that Groundhog Foundation Drilling is a subcontractor for DMAC Construction. Skydiver Dies Following 'Parachute Malfunction' and 'Hard Landing,' Florida Police Say It is unclear if the grandfather and grandson were both employed by Groundhog Foundation Drilling. The three companies did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. An investigation is ongoing.