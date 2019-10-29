Police Recover Body of Man Stuck on Chimney for Nearly 15 Hours in England

A man who spent nearly 15 hours trapped in a chimney in England was pronounced dead after authorities recovered his body as part of a massive rescue effort.

The man, who was in his 50s and from Carlisle, was reported stuck in Dixon’s Chimney in Carlisle just before 2:30 a.m. local time on Monday, Cumbria police said.

Authorities called in multiple agencies — including police, fire and rescue services from Cumbria and Lancashire and the Coastguard — to help save the man, who was trapped nearly 270 feet above the ground.

Footage and photos of the rescue shared to social media showed that the man appeared to be hanging upside down, secured only by his legs.

“This is a very complex and difficult process given the obvious dangers to the man and the extreme difficulty in gaining access to him in a way which will keep him and emergency services safe,” Cumbria Fire and Rescue Area Manager John McVay said in a statement.

He added around noon that there had been no contact with the man “for some time,” but that police were still treating it as a rescue mission.

Superintendent Matt Kennerley said authorities were using drones and a helicopter to aid in their efforts, and were awaiting the arrival of a 300-foot cherry picker from Glasgow, which is about 100 miles north of Carlisle.

It was the cherry picker that eventually helped police recover the man’s body around 5 p.m., though he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kennerley called the incident “extremely rare and complex,” and said officers were with the man’s family as the attempted rescue went down.

“The thoughts of all the emergency services and partners are with the family and friends of the man,” police said in a statement. “Specialist welfare police officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.”

An investigation will be launched as to how and why the man was on the chimney.

Dixon’s Chimney is a historical landmark that was built in 1836. At the time of its construction, it was the largest chimney in the country, according to Historic England, which tracks English landmarks.