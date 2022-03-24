"It's not just one life lost, it's another that is completely devastated," police said

Man Dies in Front of Daughter While BASE Jumping from San Diego High-Rise: 'Absolutely Avoidable'

A 48-year-old man died this week when his parachute failed during a BASE jump from a San Diego high-rise.

The man jumped from Palisade UTC, a 23-story apartment building in University City, on Tuesday night, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police told the Associated Press they are unsure whether the parachute malfunctioned or if the height of the building was not sufficient enough for it to work correctly. He has not yet been publicly identified.

San Diego Police Department officials, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told the Union-Tribune that the man's 16-year-old daughter witnessed the fall.

"It's not just one life lost, it's another that is completely devastated," Capt. Scott Wahl told the outlet. "Our heart goes out to her and the rest of his family."

Wahl added to WKBN: "This individual had his 16-year-old daughter there, and as a father of four kids, I cannot imagine what she's going through at this point. No question that she's never going to forget those final few moments.

A 911 caller said they heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot at the time of the accident, the Union-Tribune reported. The caller looked down from their balcony and saw the man on the ground, bleeding.

Emergency personnel attempted to revive the man using CPR, but he died before they were able to transport him to the hospital.

Police told KSWB that the man was experienced in BASE jumping, a popular sport that sees thrill-seekers leap from fixed objects using a parachute. "BASE" is an acronym for buildings, antenna, spans and earth.

"He had planned to deploy a parachute and survive the jump," Wahl told KSWB.