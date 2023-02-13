Man Dies of Gunshot Wound After MRI Scanner Pulls Weapon from Waistband During Mother's Procedure

Leandro Mathias de Novaes, 40, reportedly brought a concealed weapon into Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo last month, despite warnings to leave metallic objects behind

By
Published on February 13, 2023 04:10 PM
3d rendering mri scan machine or magnetic resonance imaging scan device
Photo: Getty Images

A lawyer has died in Brazil after the gun he was carrying was fired by a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes, 40, brought his gun into Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo while accompanying his mother to an appointment last month, despite warnings to leave metallic objects behind, according to The Telegraph.

The magnetic field from the MRI machine pulled the weapon from his waistband and caused a shot to be fired, CNN Brazil and Folha De S.Paulo reported.

MRI technology is used to scan for damage of organs and tissues that x-rays can't detect. It uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic's description.

Mathias was hospitalized following the shooting incident, but died of his injuries last Monday, according to CNN Brazil and Folha De S.Paulo.

A spokesperson for the Order of Attorneys of Brazil in Cotia, São Paulo has confirmed Leandro's "unexpected" death, per The Telegraph's report.

A spokesperson for Laboratorio Cura said both the victim and his mother were properly "warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects" by their team on the day of the incident, according to The Telegraph.

The spokesperson said the victim did not mention his weapon and signed off on forms regarding in-office protocols, per the report.

"We would like to emphasize that all accident prevention protocols were followed by the Cura team, as is customary in all units," they explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the incident, Mathias posted pro-gun content to a TikTok account of nearly 8,000 followers, according to The Telegraph and New York Post.

Mathias had nearly 50,000 likes on his TikTok videos, per CNN Brazil's report.

Police have confirmed that the gun involved in last month's incident belonged to Mathias, according to the Post.

Related Articles
Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31
3 Mich. Men Reported Missing Before Being Found in Abandoned Building Died of Gunshot Wounds
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772a) Manuela Coj Ixtos, the grandmother of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, cries as she watches his coffin arrive to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022
Body of Boy, 13, Who Died from Dehydration in Texas Migrant Truck Tragedy Returned to Guatemala
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Tre Evans-Dumaran, Maui Firefighter Dies After Being Sweeten Into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
Chrisley_wp
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Gabrielle Petito
Timeline of Gabby Petito Tragedy 1 Year After Killer Brian Laundrie's Body Was Found
Jonathan Adler x Levity Collaboration, Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Jonathan Adler Drops a Washable Furniture Line with Levity, Plus More New Home Products
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline