Man Dies of Gunshot Wound After MRI Scanner Pulls Weapon from Waistband During Mother's Procedure

A lawyer has died in Brazil after the gun he was carrying was fired by a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes, 40, brought his gun into Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo while accompanying his mother to an appointment last month, despite warnings to leave metallic objects behind, according to The Telegraph.

The magnetic field from the MRI machine pulled the weapon from his waistband and caused a shot to be fired, CNN Brazil and Folha De S.Paulo reported.

MRI technology is used to scan for damage of organs and tissues that x-rays can't detect. It uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic's description.

Mathias was hospitalized following the shooting incident, but died of his injuries last Monday, according to CNN Brazil and Folha De S.Paulo.

A spokesperson for the Order of Attorneys of Brazil in Cotia, São Paulo has confirmed Leandro's "unexpected" death, per The Telegraph's report.

A spokesperson for Laboratorio Cura said both the victim and his mother were properly "warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects" by their team on the day of the incident, according to The Telegraph.

The spokesperson said the victim did not mention his weapon and signed off on forms regarding in-office protocols, per the report.

"We would like to emphasize that all accident prevention protocols were followed by the Cura team, as is customary in all units," they explained.

Prior to the incident, Mathias posted pro-gun content to a TikTok account of nearly 8,000 followers, according to The Telegraph and New York Post.

Mathias had nearly 50,000 likes on his TikTok videos, per CNN Brazil's report.

Police have confirmed that the gun involved in last month's incident belonged to Mathias, according to the Post.