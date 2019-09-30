28-Year-Old Man Dies at Grand Canyon Skywalk

Image zoom Grand Canyon Skywalk David McNew/Getty

A man visiting the Grand Canyon Skywalk has died after apparently leaping hundreds of feet to his death, Grand Canyon West spokesman David Leibowitz confirms to PEOPLE.

The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered by authorities Sunday morning after he climbed the bridge’s safety barrier and jumped around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the spokesman said.

The man has not been identified.

The Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge, is a popular tourist destination that extends 70 feet out of the rim of the Grand Canyon, according to its website.

It’s approximately a 500-foot to 800-foot vertical drop below from the bridge, the Associated Press reports.

The Grand Canyon, which sees more than 6 million visitors each year, has made headlines for a number of tourist deaths this year, including a visitor from China who stumbled and fell while taking pictures at Grand Canyon West’s Eagle Point and a Japanese tourist whose body was found that same month in the forest south of Grand Canyon Village, according to the AP.

A 67-year-old California man died in April after falling from the edge near the Yavapai Geology Museum, CNN reported, while a 70-year-old woman also fell to her death later that month, PEOPLE confirmed.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.