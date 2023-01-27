Human Interest Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports The victim was stuck for more than two hours beneath one of the hydraulic urinals that are stored underground during the day but rise to street level for public use at night By Abigail Adams Abigail Adams Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 02:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire via ZUMA Press Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports. The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian. A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was crushed by the hydraulic urinal on Charing Cross Road and "trapped below street level," The Guardian reported. The Metropolitan Police Service said the victim "was critically injured" as a result, per the outlet. Ala. Teacher and Father of 4 Dies After Getting Pinned Between Buses Before Class: 'Tremendous Loss' Jonathan Brady/PA Wire via ZUMA Press Crews used a winch to free the man, who was stuck under the telescopic urinal for more than two hours, according to the BBC and Associated Press. The Metropolitan police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, per The Guardian. His next of kin has been notified. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Telescopic urinals are stored underground during the day but rise up to street level at night for public use, per the reports. London's pop-up public urinals have been around for more than a decade, according to The Guardian. Many of them are stored throughout London's entertainment districts, per the AP. The telescopic urinal involved in Friday's deadly incident is located near the Palace Theatre, the BBC reported.