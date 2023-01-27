Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports

Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports.

The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian.

A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was crushed by the hydraulic urinal on Charing Cross Road and "trapped below street level," The Guardian reported.

The Metropolitan Police Service said the victim "was critically injured" as a result, per the outlet.

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Crews used a winch to free the man, who was stuck under the telescopic urinal for more than two hours, according to the BBC and Associated Press.

The Metropolitan police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, per The Guardian. His next of kin has been notified.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Telescopic urinals are stored underground during the day but rise up to street level at night for public use, per the reports.

London's pop-up public urinals have been around for more than a decade, according to The Guardian.

Many of them are stored throughout London's entertainment districts, per the AP.

The telescopic urinal involved in Friday's deadly incident is located near the Palace Theatre, the BBC reported.