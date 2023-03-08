42-Year-Old Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire on UC Berkeley Campus

The man, identified as 42-year-old Chet Bohrer by reports, was not affiliated with the university, UC Berkeley confirmed to PEOPLE

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 07:41 PM
Sproul Hall at the UC Berkeley campus on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif..
Photo: Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

A 42-year-old man died days after setting himself on fire at the University of California, Berkeley, last week.

According to local news outlet Berkeley Scanner, the man, Chet Bohrer of Salt Lake County, Utah, died on Friday, two days after he set himself on fire in front of dozens of people on the UC Berkeley campus in a reported mental health episode.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media and showed Bohrer running through the street as several bystanders used their clothing in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

"Took my son on a recruitment visit for UC Berkeley football and saw this after we got lunch," one Twitter user wrote in a tweet that included the disturbing and NSFW video.

At one point in the video, a person is seen throwing a bicycle at Bohrer while he was on fire.

PEOPLE contacted the University of California Police Department for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

In a separate response, the university told PEOPLE Bohrer was not "affiliated with the campus."

"Berkeley Mental Health was on scene and several good samaritans tried to render aid and put out the fire," UCPD said in a statement, published by Fox News, after the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Former White House Official Dies of Injuries Following Jet Turbulence

They added: "At least one of these good samaritans sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Bohrer was taken to a local hospital, where he died on March 3, Berkeley Scanner reported.

Related Articles
Richard J. Maedge of Troy, Illinois
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
https://www.cspnews.org/post/new-fairfield-woman-accused-of-sexual-assault Caption: Andie Rosafort Credit: Connecticut State Police
Lunch Aide Allegedly Texted Boy, 'Want to See Something?,' Then Sent Nude Photos, Sexually Assaulted Him
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks during a campaign event in Newtown, Pa., . When Fetterman goes to Washington in January, one of the Senate's new members will bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code - super casual - to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in Pennsylvania's state Capitol Election 2022-Fetterman in Washington, Newtown, United States - 06 Nov 2022
John Fetterman Checks Himself into Hospital for Clinical Depression: 'Getting the Care He Needs'
https://twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=20&t=LNTd8HIwghhhljMVM_67ww MSU Police and Public Safety @msupolice SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.
3 Dead, 5 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Multiple Buildings on Michigan State University Campus: Police
Two Dead In Murder-Suicide On California's U.C. Irvine Campus
Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death
Family and friends of Anthony Lowe Jr hold a news conference to demand an investigation into his death outside of the Huntington Park Police Department
California Police Fatally Shoot Double Amputee Stabbing Suspect as He Tried to Flee
Oakland County Sheriff's Office car
Mich. Mom and 2 Boys Found Frozen to Death in Field After Mother Suffers Mental Health Crisis
Cooper Noriega
Cooper Noriega Was Prepared for a Possible Overdose Before His Death, Medical Examiner Suggests
U.S. Supreme Court
Man Who Died After Setting Himself on Fire at Supreme Court Was Climate-Change Activist: Reports
Cooper Noriega
TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner 6 Months After He Was Found Dead
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine or testing mandate for large private businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate to take effect for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.
Colo. Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of U.S. Supreme Court Building, Police Say
Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, Amy Brogdon Anderson
Woman Who Killed 2 Miss. Police Officers Was Veterinarian; Cops Talked to Her for 30 Minutes Before Shooting
John Hinckley, Jr. mugshot in on March 30, 1981. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)
Ronald Reagan's Attempted Assassin John Hinckley Jr. to Get Full Unconditional Release This Month
Missing infant found safe
8-Month-Old Baby Boy Found Alive in Louisiana Field a Day After Going Missing: 'Didn't Even Cry'
Eddie Deezen
'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Nursing Home Burglary Case: Report