42-Year-Old Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire on UC Berkeley Campus

A 42-year-old man died days after setting himself on fire at the University of California, Berkeley, last week.

According to local news outlet Berkeley Scanner, the man, Chet Bohrer of Salt Lake County, Utah, died on Friday, two days after he set himself on fire in front of dozens of people on the UC Berkeley campus in a reported mental health episode.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media and showed Bohrer running through the street as several bystanders used their clothing in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

"Took my son on a recruitment visit for UC Berkeley football and saw this after we got lunch," one Twitter user wrote in a tweet that included the disturbing and NSFW video.

At one point in the video, a person is seen throwing a bicycle at Bohrer while he was on fire.

PEOPLE contacted the University of California Police Department for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

In a separate response, the university told PEOPLE Bohrer was not "affiliated with the campus."

"Berkeley Mental Health was on scene and several good samaritans tried to render aid and put out the fire," UCPD said in a statement, published by Fox News, after the incident.

They added: "At least one of these good samaritans sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Bohrer was taken to a local hospital, where he died on March 3, Berkeley Scanner reported.