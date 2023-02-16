Man Dies After Reportedly Being Attacked by a Chicken in His Ireland Home

Jasper Kraus, who was in remission after being diagnosed with cancer and previously had other serious health issues, died shortly after reportedly being attacked by a chicken on his property

By
Published on February 16, 2023 12:59 AM
jasper kraus https://rip.ie/death-notice/jasper-kraus-ballinasloe-roscommon/494361#!photo/0/
Photo: rip.ie

A man from Ireland who was in remission after being diagnosed with cancer died after he was attacked by a chicken in his home, an inquest hearing into his cause of death reportedly revealed.

During the hearing, it was said that Jasper Kraus suffered the attack from a Brahma chicken on April 28, 2022, according to The Irish Examiner.

Detective Garda Eoin Browne testified that he was alerted about the incident, and when he arrived, first responders had unsuccessfully tried CPR to revive Kraus. As Browne entered the home, he said Kraus was lying on the ground in a pool of his blood after being injured on the back of one of his legs.

Kraus' daughter, Virginia Guinan, also recalled the moment she was told about her father's death, the outlet reported.

Earlier that day, she had taken items to Kraus; when she arrived, he was sleeping. Guinan added that her father was also in remission after being diagnosed with cancer and previously suffered renal failure. Because of his health issues, he was on medication.

Later that day, her father's tenant of two years, Corey O'Keeffe, contacted her to tell her about her father. She saw the gruesome scene upon her arrival to his home, per the publication. She said during the hearing that his TV was playing, and a cigarette was still burning.

She also saw blood leading to the chicken house, according to The Irish Examiner. After noticing blood in a chicken's claws, she determined the chicken who had attacked her father was the same one who once attacked her daughter, she said.

O'Keeffe also testified that he worked the late shift the night before and returned home around 8 a.m. local time. Shortly after feeding the animals and going to bed, he heard Kraus tell him to "come quick."

O'Keeffe said he saw a gash on Kraus' calf along with other injuries. He called for help and was instructed on how to perform CPR for 25 minutes before paramedics arrived. He said Kraus continued to whisper the word "rooster" as he lost consciousness multiple times.

Dr. Annette Jennings shed more light on the incident and said during the hearing that when she got to Kraus' home, paramedics were trying to revive him.

He was officially pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m. local time. She said his death was strange, as the injury to his left calf was caused by a chicken, according to The Irish Examiner.

Dr. Ramadan Shatwan, who performed the autopsy, said at the hearing that Kraus' face and his legs had blood on them; however, he didn't have any cuts on his face. His cause of death was determined as lethal cardiac arrhythmia via severe coronary atheroma and cardiomegaly. Coroner Brian O'Connor later confirmed the victim's cause of death, recording a verdict of misadventure, per The Irish Examiner.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Dies of Gunshot Wound After MRI Scanner Pulls Weapon from Waistband During Mother's Procedure

Guinan had asked Dr. Shatwan if her father had a heart attack, and he said yes, adding that the blood supply to his heart was "severely calcified," which also played a factor in his death, per the outlet.

The Examiner added that Guinan said Kraus' heart issue was not news to her family as they "knew his heart was bad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kraus' obituary shared that he "sadly" died "suddenly" and left behind his son Kevin Joey, mother Oma, father Opa and sister Ida.

His family said he was "deeply mourned" and "sadly missed" by Guinan, his son-in-law and his grandchildren.

Related Articles
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Abigail Spencer attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration
Abigail Spencer Shares Emotional Tribute to Father on 12th Anniversary of Valentine's Day Death
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoYa4yqvjAA/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D gretchenrossi Verified Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition 💔 We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss off Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being. He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances. He was a true beacon of light and hope. Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way. We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely. May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again. 🙏🏻 This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️ Love your Dad, Gretchen & your sister Skylar Gray (Please respect our privacy as we mourn this unbearable loss)
'RHOC' Star Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Dead at 22: 'Such a Special Human Being'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
American Idol Contestants Who Have Died
Ronald Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner, speaks to the congregation with his wife at his side, during a memorial service for singer and musician Ike Turner
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Died of Complications of Colon Cancer
Tamara Colbert, Killed by husband Christopher Colbert
Pa. Man Allegedly Shoots, Kills Wife on Christmas Eve, Then Calls His Dad and Says It Was a Suicide
Edgar Ismalej-Gomez
Conn. Man Arrested After Remains of Toddler Son Are Found in Plastic Bag, Buried in Local Park
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson's Father Says He 'Wants Justice' After American Tourist Is Allegedly Killed by Friend
circa 1955: American rock 'n roll singer Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) with a twelve string guitar.
Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock & Roll's Passing
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashari-hughes?qid=8c189fb8348bc2be558beafb0ba62125 Ashari Hughes
Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'
Al Roker rollout
Al Roker Got Through Life-Threatening Health Crisis with Wife Deborah: 'Without Her, I Wouldn't Be Here'
Jasper's restaurant
Maryland Restaurant Stays Open for Hours After Woman Dies Inside Bathroom
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 09: Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer stands on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports
Don West
Former TNA Impact Wrestling Sports Broadcaster Don West Dead at 59: 'Years of Great Moments'
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California