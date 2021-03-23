The victim reportedly jumped from the 23rd floor and was found dead in front of the building when authorities responded on Sunday night

Florida Man, 31, Dies After Parachute Fails to Deploy While BASE Jumping from Hotel Balcony

A man fell to his death after his parachute failed to deploy while illegally BASE jumping from a hotel balcony, according to multiple reports.

Panama City Beach Police officers responded to the Sunrise Beach Resort on Sunday night, according to the Associated Press. Authorities initially believed the man had jumped from the 14th floor of the resort when his parachute did not open in time, but later updated that he departed from the 23rd floor, WMBB reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A spokesperson for the Panama City Beach Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to WMBB, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Timothy Ackerman, and officers reportedly found the man dead near the road in front of the building upon their arrival.

BASE jumping is an acronym that stands for Buildings, Antennas, Spans and Earth, the types of platforms from which BASE jumpers typically jump. The stunt is the act of jumping off stationary structures instead of from a plane or aircraft.