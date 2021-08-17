A witness captured video of the man dangling from the chair of the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park on Saturday

Man Seen Hanging from Utah Amusement Park Ride Dies After Falling Nearly 50 Feet to Ground

A man who was captured on film dangling from a Utah amusement park ride has died after authorities say he sustained injuries from a nearly 50-foot fall.

The fatal incident involving the 32-year-old man unfolded Saturday on the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, according to Fox affiliate KSTU and NBC affiliate KSL-TV.

Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen told KSL-TV that multiple people called 911 just before 6 p.m. reporting that a man had fallen from the ride.

Similar to a ski lift, Sky Ride is the park's only transport ride and slowly "conveys guests to and from the north and south ends" of the park, Lagoon Amusement Park's website states.

Prior to the fall, a witness recorded footage of the man quietly dangling from the ride's safety bar, KSTU and KSL-TV reported. He did not appear to be in distress or making an effort to get back into the chair, the video shows.

The man later fell close to 50 feet to the ground before he was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition, Hansen told KSL-TV.

On Sunday, the park confirmed the incident, writing in a statement on Facebook: "We are saddened by an unfortunate incident that occurred on the sky ride yesterday. Our hearts go out to the family and others associated."

The following day, police confirmed to KSTU and KSL-TV that the man — whose identity has not been released — had died from his injuries.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the man to fall from the ride.

A spokesperson for Lagoon Amusement Park tells PEOPLE that an investigation is currently underway by the Farmington Police Department.

The spokesperson also notes that the park has been offering the Sky Ride "for years without incident," and that there are clear "written and verbal instructions on rider conduct to keep everyone safe."

Park officials told KSTU that the ride did not appear to malfunction at the time of the incident. Police echoed their sentiments, telling KSL-TV that the ride seemed to be working properly.

Hansen also reportedly told KSL-TV that the man had gone to the park with other family members that day but was alone on the Sky Ride when he fell.

"We don't know why he did that or what was going on. We just don't know," Hansen told the outlet, adding that toxicology tests will be performed as part of the autopsy.