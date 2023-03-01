Man with 'Passion for Life' Died After Snowmobile 'Landed on Top Of Him' in Wyoming Avalanche

A 24-year-old man from Wisconsin died in an avalanche while visiting an area near Smoot, Wyoming, on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Alex Balestrieri was attempting to cross a roughly 100-foot slope on his snowmobile when the snow beneath him gave way, carrying him into a creek.

"His sled landed on top of him, 6 to 7 feet of debris piled in and he was facedown in the water," Frank Carus, director of the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, told the newspaper.

After the avalanche, a beacon search was conducted and Balestrieri was found using avalanche probes.

He was the only person in his group who was caught in the avalanche, per ABC affiliate WISN.

A storm had recently dumped 20 to 30 inches of snow in the Greys River area where Balestrieri was killed, the Journal reported. Authorities also noted that water in the creek may have interacted with the snow, creating slush and high-density debris.

Balestrieri was a third-generation employee of the Balestrieri Group and held the position of project manager and estimator at the construction company, per the Journal.

Loved ones remembered Balestrieri on social media, with friend Ryan Zinzow recalling his "passion for life."

"I am so grateful that we were able to create so many awesome memories in such a short period of time," Zinzow wrote in a tribute on social media. "I can't thank you enough. You had so much passion for life and were always ready to chase your dreams no matter what. From being little kids tagging along on our dads hunts, to chasing everything we loved to do with all of our friends and all the rough patches along the way."

He added: "I will cherish every moment for the rest of my life. Everybody, please keep the Balestrieri family in your thoughts and prayers. We all love you, man."

Following a "string of recent avalanches," the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center made a public safety announcement on social media, urging snowmobilers and backcountry users to be cautious and aware of the risks posed by avalanches, especially during and after snowstorms.