Man Dead, 40 Injured After Roof Collapses at Illinois Theater During Storm: 'I Couldn't Save Him,' Says Son

Fred Livingston Jr. died while attending a heavy metal concert with his son Alex at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere on Friday when severe weather hit the area

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on April 3, 2023 02:16 PM
Fred Livingston Jr.
Fred Livingston Jr. Photo: GoFundMe

A 50-year-old concertgoer, remembered by loved ones as being "an amazing man" and father, was one of over 200 people at the Apollo Theater in Illinois when the roof collapsed during a storm on Friday. He was killed in the tragedy, while dozens of others were injured.

Just before 8:00 p.m., and only minutes after a tornado warning was issued, officials received calls about a roof collapse at the venue, Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said during a press conference. At the time, there were about 260 people inside for the evening's heavy metal concert.

One person, Fred Livingston Jr., died as a result of the collapse, while about 40 people were injured, officials said Saturday, according to CBS News. Schadle said that the majority of those who were injured had mild to minor injuries, but that two people had life-threatening injuries and two had severe injuries.

An initial assessment showed that a tornado caused the damage to the structure, per the outlet.

1 Dead, 40 Injured After Roof Collapses at Packed Theater During Storm in Illinois
Inside the Apollo. Illinois Emergency Management Agency/Facebook

When the roof collapsed, Livingston's son Alex said he was standing right next to his father, according to ABC station WLS-TV.

"It happened so fast, man," Alex told the station. "I couldn't save him."

Dan Zaccard, the emergency management director for Boone County, told NBC Chicago that the man was found "under the debris" and that "some of the concertgoers drug him out."

Sadly, "there was absolutely nothing we could do," Zaccard said.

Speaking with The New York Times, Zaccard said that Livingston was found wearing a concert shirt.

At the time of the collapse, only one of the band's scheduled to perform on Friday night had taken the stage, per WLS-TV.

Damage at the Apollo Theatre following a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, USA, 01 April 2023. A man was killed and more than two dozen injured after the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed on 31 March evening, according to fire officials. Numerous tornadoes were confirmed across a huge area of the center of the US a week after at least 25 people were killed in Mississippi after a tornado and severe weather outbreak. A man killed and more than two dozen injured following a tornado in Belvidere, USA - 01 Apr 2023
Damage at the Apollo Theatre. MATT MARTON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fernanda Lira, the lead singer and bass guitarist of that band Crypta, told the outlet Livingston was "the only fan who bought a t-shirt from us" that night.

"We climb on stage and we want to make people smile, you know? And, in the end this tragedy happened, and knowing this small detail about this guy, it truly breaks my heart," Lira added.

Other bands set to perform at the sold-out concert included Morbid Angel, Skeletal Remains and Revocation, according to WLS-TV.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

Loved ones said Livingston was "loving, selfless, funny and just an all around badass."

"He brought so much love and laughter to our family. The memories we all have will never be forgotten and will forever be in our hearts," reads a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family, including his three sons.

As of Monday, the page has raised over $38,000, which has left family members "speechless."

"We are so incredibly grateful for all of the kind words, donations, prayers and good thoughts. Your outpouring love has given our family such comfort in knowing we are cared and loved for," the fundraiser's organizer wrote in an update. "Thank you to all of our family, friends, the Belvidere community, the Metal community, and to the people from all around the world for the love and support you have shown our family. Words can truly never express how grateful we all are."

Morbid Angel, one of the bands scheduled to play on Friday, shared their "heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our deceased brother in Metal."

In addition to sharing the link to Livingston's GoFundMe page, the band passed along a message from his niece, Brittany.

"Our family is beyond devastated. We can't help comprehend how this could happen to us," his niece wrote, noting that anybody who wanted to pay their respects could attend a vigil at the Apollo Theater on Sunday.

Workers look at the fallen marquee outside the Apollo Theatre following a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, USA, 01 April 2023. A man was killed and more than two dozen injured after the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed on 31 March evening, according to fire officials. Numerous tornadoes were confirmed across a huge area of the center of the US a week after at least 25 people were killed in Mississippi after a tornado and severe weather outbreak. A man killed and more than two dozen injured following a tornado in Belvidere, USA - 01 Apr 2023
MATT MARTON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In their initial post on Friday, the band wrote that their show had been canceled after a "tornado hit the venue," causing the roof over part of the stage as well as the venue's marquee to collapse.

"We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe," they wrote. "Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

Over the weekend, Boone County Sheriff's Office passed along their "deepest condolences" to Livingston's family and said their "thoughts and prayers are also with those who are still battling their injuries."

"Even during tragedies such as this, one life lost is too many, but we must say thank you to ALL first responders, dispatchers and private citizens who together, acted selflessly and quickly to minimize injuries and potentially saved lives," they wrote. " We are truly heartbroken by this tragedy, but at the same time proud to say we are a part of this community."

Workers cleanup debris following a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, USA, 01 April 2023. A man was killed and more than two dozen injured after the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed on 31 March evening, according to fire officials. Numerous tornadoes were confirmed across a huge area of the center of the US a week after at least 25 people were killed in Mississippi after a tornado and severe weather outbreak. A man killed and more than two dozen injured following a tornado in Belvidere, USA - 01 Apr 2023
Workers cleaning up damage at the Apollo Theatre. MATT MARTON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Officials say the city will work to preserve the Apollo Theater, which was condemned Saturday due to structural damage, per CBS News.

The damage to the Apollo Theater came as storms struck at least eight states across the South and Midwest, according to The Hill. As of Monday, at least 32 people died, per Reuters.

Some of the ways you can help tornado victims impacted by this weekend's storms include donating to the American Red Cross and supporting communities and individuals in need through GoFundMe.

