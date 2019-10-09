Man, 23, Critically Injured After Falling on Carnival Cruise Ship

Image zoom Carnival Valor Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines via Getty

A 23-year-old man was critically injured after he fell on board a Carnival cruise ship early Tuesday.

The man sustained “multiple significant injuries” while on the Carnival Valor ship off the coast of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

He was airlifted, along with the ship’s doctor, to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he arrived in critical condition, according to the Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for Carnival confirms the incident in a statement to PEOPLE, and said the man was first evaluated by the ship’s medical team, who determined he needed further evaluation and treatment.

“We can confirm that the guest did not fall in the water but rather was injured on deck,” the spokesperson said.

The Carnival Valor was 65 nautical miles from Venice, Louisiana, when the incident occurred, according to the Coast Guard.

The ship, which sails to the Caribbean, can hold more than 4,000 passengers and crew, and is comprised of 13 decks.

According to CruiseMapper.com, it departed from New Orleans on Monday afternoon and arrived in Cozumel, Mexico on Wednesday morning as part of a 5-day trip.