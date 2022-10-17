A father and son got a free show from a breaching whale while fishing off the Jersey Shore.

Doug and Zach Piller, of Bensalem Township, Penn., were in Belmar on Wednesday when the large humpback whale came up out of the water just inches in front of them, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

The pair were fishing on an 18-foot Starcraft built by Doug when Zach, 23, captured the incredible footage on camera, per NBC News.

The young fisherman later shared the "epic whale footage" on his Instagram page.

"I got that on camera!" he exclaimed in the NSFW clip as his father laughed and smiled alongside him.

In the footage, Zach can be heard saying "uh oh" under his breath seconds before the whale emerged from the water. A group of fish is then seen leaping out of the water, followed by the whale itself.

The young fisherman said that he already had his camera out to film his father's catch, according to FOX Weather.

On the way down, the breaching whale knocked against the boat. Luckily, neither fisherman was injured.

In fact, Doug said he "wasn't fazed at all" by Wednesday's incident, according to WPVI-TV and FOX Weather.

Just two days before Wednesday's incident, a group of people spotted a whale breaching while they were fishing near Seaside Heights, according to FOX Weather.

Still, the likelihood of being that close to a breaching whale is pretty low.

"This whale just happened to chase bait fish right next to a boat," Eric Otjen, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld San Diego, told NBC News. "The feeding part is common. Being that close to the boat is not. You probably have a better chance of winning the lottery."

"The guys on the boat had an experience of a lifetime," Otjen said. "A lot of people would pay a lot of money to see what they saw."