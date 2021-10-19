"Love can happen in the least expected places," says Beth Leamon, who got engaged and married to James McNair at the Bell Station train platform

Man & Woman Get Married at Texas Railroad Platform Where They Met 6 Years Ago: 'The Best Day'

A Texas couple found love in the unlikeliest of places — and six years later, they returned to that spot to say "I do."

Beth Leamon tells PEOPLE she married James McNair this past Sunday at Trinity Railway's Bell Station platform in Hurst, the same place where they first met six years ago. The location became even more significant when they got engaged there in October 2020.

"We never anticipated our love story to be such a hit," Leamon, 58, says. "Never in my wildest dream did I think it would come to this. Our marriage and the way it has been celebrated has been the best day of our life!"

Beth Leamon and James McNair Beth Leamon and James McNair | Credit: Ken Fitzgerald/Trinity Metro

The duo first crossed paths in June 2015 while standing on the platform and waiting for their train to work. Though McNair was interested right away, he didn't make a big impression on Leamon.

"James indicated that he thought I was cute, classy and had an outgoing personality by watching how I interacted with the others on the platform while waiting on the train," she recalls. "I thought of him as just another guy waiting on the train. He was quiet and didn't interact with the other passengers."

"When I'd get on the westbound train to Fort Worth, I'd peek out the window at her, make sure she didn't catch me," McNair, 62, told NBC affiliate KXAS. "I thought, I just liked her right from the get."

With each passing day, McNair started moving closer until they struck up a friendly conversation.

"On that particular day, there was nobody but us waiting for our train arrivals," Leamon says. "He began swatting at mosquitos, which made me think he was a little goofy. We discussed the weather prior to the arrival of his train."

Beth Leamon and James McNair Beth Leamon and James McNair at their wedding | Credit: Ken Fitzgerald/Trinity Metro

Their small talk developed into a deeper connection as the two discovered they had shared interests, including their professions in the medical field and their preference of music genres.

"He became a little less shy and talking more, and I started realizing that he was a very intelligent man who was witty," Leamon explains. "We began cutting up more at the platform and showing up earlier and earlier so that we could spend more time with one another."

"I asked for his phone number one morning, saying it was related to employment, but I am old fashioned and didn't call him," she continues. "But I did send him a friend request on Facebook. It was clear that we were growing fond of one another."

It wasn't until McNair's birthday that Leamon worked up the courage to ask him out — and the rest is history.

"He said yes, and we had a fabulous dinner together and professed our love for one another and interacted non-stop via text, calls and dates every weekend," she says.

Beth Leamon and James McNair Beth Leamon and James McNair | Credit: Beth Leamon

Five years later, the couple took their relationship to the next level when McNair proposed — fittingly, at the train platform.

"James told me we were going to have a date night and to not plan on anything," Leamon explains, noting that she knew McNair had an engagement ring made but was unsure when he might propose.

"It was a beautiful fall afternoon," she continues. "When we headed in the direction of the Bell train station, I was pretty sure that he was going to propose to me. He got down on one knee and did just that. We cried, embraced and went out for a wonderful dinner."

It was no surprise that a year later, the couple opted to tie the knot at the meaningful spot.

"[The train platform] was a special place — we knew we would not have found each other had we not met there," she adds. "It was the perfect next step to a romance that a girl would dream of."

Beth Leamon and James McNair Beth Leamon and James McNair at their wedding | Credit: Ken Fitzgerald/Trinity Metro

This past Sunday, the ceremony was held at the train station before a reception at their Bedford home. In addition to their loved ones, staffers with Trinity Metro attended the ceremony to snap photos of the newlyweds.

"When we considered having it there, I knew I had to reach out to Trinity Metro to get approval. We never dreamed that the media would become so involved," Leamon says. "Quite a few staff from Trinity Metro was there to ensure everything ran smoothly. We were so thankful because it did!"

Now happily married, the pair says the best part of their relationship has been "the laughter, love and trust."

They hope people will take away a lesson from their relationship: "Love can happen in the least expected places," says Leamon.