Mass. Man Accidentally Shoots and Kills Neighbor with Crossbow While Trying to Stop Dog Attack

A 27-year-old Massachusetts man was accidentally shot and killed with a crossbow after his neighbor stepped in to try and help rescue him from an apparent dog attack.

The incident began when police in Adams received multiple 911 calls just after noon on Wednesday to report a mauling at a local address involving two mature male pit bulls, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The dogs, one of whom was named Max, and the other named Derma, had a history of aggression and fighting, and were kept in separate cages at the home, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a Thursday press conference streamed by WWLP.

A neighbor who noticed the commotion rushed over to help after hearing someone yell, “Please shoot the dogs,” Harrington said.

The neighbor allegedly grabbed a crossbow he uses for hunting and entered the home, at which point he was at the bottom of a staircase looking up at a pit bull standing on the landing in front of a closed door.

Harrington said the man who lives in the home — identified by WWLP as Joshua Jadusingh — had barricaded himself inside the room to protect himself from the dogs.

The neighbor shot the dog at the top of the steps with his crossbow, for which he has a license, and hit the dog in the scruff of the neck, the district attorney said. Harrington added that the dog did not die, but police believe the arrow went through the door and struck Jadusingh behind it.

“I think this was an emergency situation. Everything in the investigation indicates that the neighbor was reacting in a very stressful circumstance, was doing what he could to neutralize the dog to protect life,” she said.

Harrington said she did not anticipate any charges being filed against the neighbor, whom she said was “distraught” over the situation, as he was good friends with Jadusingh.

Harrington added that the neighbor knew there was a young child in the home, who was present at the time of the incident but was unharmed.

The child lived in the home with Jadusingh, who was her father, and her mother, Jaudsingh’s girlfriend, the district attorney said. Each of the pit bulls were owned by one of the adults in the home, though it’s unclear which dog belonged to which person.

Once police arrived on the scene, the dogs attacked the responding officers, who eventually shot and killed Max and Derma, Harrington said. One dog died in the house, while the other left the house and ran down the street, and was eventually shot outside.

Max had previously attacked someone in the home in November 2018, and that person received medical attention, Harrington said.

“It really is a chain of very, very unfortunate circumstances,” she said “This is a very unusual case.”

An investigation is still ongoing, and an autopsy is currently underway at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.