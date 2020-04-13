64-Year-Old French Man Accidentally Ejects Himself from a Fighter Jet During Flight

Image zoom Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety

A 64-year-old French man who was surprised with a flight on a fighter jet is lucky to be alive after accidentally ejecting himself from his seat while 2,500 feet above ground.

The incident occurred on March 20 at the Saint-Dizier air base in France when an unnamed employee of a French defense manufacturer was offered a joyride by his colleagues on a Dassault Rafale B jet as part of a company outing, according to a newly released report by the State Aeronautical Safety Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA-É).

Investigators said the man, who did not have any previous military aviation experience, became very stressed when he realized what his coworkers had arranged. According to a watch he was wearing, which could measure his heart rate, the man’s “heart was in full tachycardia” with a recorded heart rate of between 136 and 142 beats per minute before takeoff.

Per the report, the jet was flying at 2,500 feet in the air when the man reached for something to hold onto and accidentally gripped a handle that activated the ejection system of the aircraft.

Investigators said the chin strap on the man’s helmet was secured before flight, resulting in the headgear coming off while he was in the air. They also reported that the right gusset of his anti-G suit was not closed and the straps of his shoulder restraints were not properly tightened.

“During the ejection, the civilian lost his helmet and oxygen mask,” the report, translated from French, read. “The passenger sustained minor injuries.”

An unusual technical malfunction also prevented the pilot from being ejected from the jet when the ejection system was triggered. The pilot was able to safely land the aircraft, suffering only minor facial injuries from the broken glass canopy, per the report.

Despite being thrown in the air, the man avoided serious injuries and landed in a field near Germany’s border, according to CNN. The outlet said he was taken to a nearby hospital.

In the BEA-É report, investigators attributed the incident to human error, citing the passenger’s lack of experience and preparation when he boarded the aircraft. Investigators also said that social pressures from the man’s colleagues may have contributed to his stress.