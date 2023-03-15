76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin on Ohio Farm for 5 Hours

A man was rescued after being stuck in a grain container for hours at an Ohio farm this week.

According to NBC affiliate WLWT, the 76-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, became stuck in a grain bin on Monday at a farm in Sabina, a village in Clinton County.

Firefighters were called to the area around 11:30 a.m. local time, the outlet reported.

Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason said the man was stuck up to his chest in grain and corn, and crews poked holes in the bin to release some of the grain.

This had to be done in "a strategic way" in order to avoid risking further injury, police said, according to Fox station WXIX.

Ultimately, teams were able to pull the man from the container after about five hours, per CBS affiliate WHIO-TV.

WLWT reported that he was evaluated at a mobile intensive care unit before being transported to a hospital.

The news station noted that the man is expected to recover from the ordeal.

According to Inside Edition, the man was checking the 30,000-bushel structure for leaks when he fell in.