Authorities said the man injured himself while on a hike and was unable to walk

Dad, 7-Year-Old Daughter and Dog Rescued After Being Stranded in Mt. Hood National Forest for 2 Days

A man, his young daughter and his dog were rescued in Oregon’s Mt. Hood National Forest after they spent 48 hours stranded in the “challenging” terrain with no supplies.

Peter William Munro, 37, his 7-year-old daughter Leila and dog Buck were rescued Thursday, a little more than a mile away from where they’d set off on a hike two days earlier, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Peter’s wife Camille called police from a trailhead Wednesday afternoon to report that he, Leila and Buck had been missing for at least 24 hours.

Camille said she’d arrived at the family’s Kinzel Lake campsite the night before to join them on a camping trip, but when she got there, they were nowhere to be found, authorities said.

She assumed they’d gone on a hike — but when they never returned, she set off the next morning to search for them.

Camille had no luck, and called police after she found Peter’s truck at the Devil’s Peak trailhead with his keys and Leila’s stuffed animals still inside, authorities said.

Image zoom Mt. Hood rescue Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said that at that point, they launched a rescue mission, with about 50 people from more than nine different agencies helping in the hunt across what was described as “challenging terrain.”

Voice contact was finally made with Peter around 6 a.m. on Thursday, though it took search and rescue teams another hour to reach him because of the terrain. The trio was found in a ravine about 1.25 miles and 1,200 feet below where they started their hike on Tuesday, authorities said.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Stranded Mariners Rescued After Spelling Out 'SOS' in Sand of Tiny, Uninhabited Island

The sheriff’s office said that rescuers soon learned Peter had gotten lost, and was headed downhill to where he thought a trail was located when he injured himself and could no longer walk.

He was stabilized and carried by crews to a waiting medical crew about seven miles away around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.