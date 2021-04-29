Man Hospitalized After Apparent Shark Bite Near Disney's Vero Beach Resort

Witnesses said the man emerged from the water with "a pretty good cut"

A man on vacation with his wife was hospitalized after he was bitten twice in an apparent shark attack near Disney's Vero Beach Resort in Florida, according to authorities and local reports.

The 54-year-old man was in the ocean near the resort on Thursday when the incident occurred, and remained "alert and stable" while seeking help, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

He was boogie boarding in the water around 10:30 a.m. when he was bitten twice, causing wounds to both his calf and his knee, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Roger Dion told Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Medical staff at the resort reportedly reached the man within a minute, and applied a tourniquet to his leg to control blood loss.

"They did a good job," Dion said. "There was some blood, but not an excessive amount."

Witness Ken Obrzut, 67, told Treasure Coast Newspapers that the victim was about 30 to 40 feet out in the ocean when he noticed he was in distress.

"I saw his face change. And then he started trying to get out of the water as fast as he could," Obrzut said.

The bystander's wife, Louanne, 63, said the couple did not see what exactly it was that injured the man, but that he came to shore with "a pretty good cut."

Dion told the outlet that the man did not see the shark, but that his injuries appeared to be those of a shark bite.

He was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center to treat his leg wounds, then airlifted to another hospital, Dion reportedly said.

When reached by PEOPLE, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office directed questions to the Indian River County Fire Rescue, a spokesperson for which did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to Treasure Coast Newspapers, the incident is the third reported shark bite in the area since March 25.