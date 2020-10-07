Orlando Serrano-Arzola fell approximately 100 feet, then slid another 150 feet at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Man, 25, Dies After Falling 250 Feet from Ariz. Cliff While Taking Photos

A 25-year-old man died at a national park in Arizona after he fell from a cliff while snapping photos, authorities said.

Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix was atop a cliff overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Sunday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

He was on the top of the rim taking pictures when he plummeted approximately 100 feet, then slid an additional 150 feet around 9 a.m., the statement said.

“The victim suffered severe trauma and showed no signs of life after the fall,” the statement said.

A deputy with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office rappelled to Serrano-Arzola about half an hour later and confirmed he was dead. He was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy, and the incident is under investigation.

The incident occurred just one week after a hiker in Oregon died after he fell about 100 feet off a cliff while posing for a photo in a tree.

Meanwhile, as officials were recovering Serrano-Arzola’s body, they also found remains of a different, unrelated victim.

A separate statement from the National Park Service said that bones later determined to be human remains were discovered at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook on Sunday.