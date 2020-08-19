Authorities in Washington State have captured a male Asian giant hornet for the first time in the United States

Male ‘Murder Hornet’ Captured in the U.S. as Scientists Rush to Stop Their Spread

If you forgot about the "murder hornet" throughout all of the craziness of 2020, here's your reminder.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced this week the capture of the first male Asian giant hornet detected in the United States. The insect (also known as Vespa mandarinia) was caught using a bottle trap near Custer, Whatcom County.

"Trapping a male Asian giant hornet in July initially came as a surprise," Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist at the WSDA, said in a statement. "But further examination of the research and consultation with international experts confirmed that a few males can indeed emerge early in the season."

The department is setting up additional traps to capture and tag a live Asian giant hornet, then track it to its nest. If successful, the WSDA plans to "eradicate" the structure, they said in a statement.

"Citizen scientists and other cooperators" have helped WSDA set more than 1,400 traps throughout Washington to slow the spread of the hornets.

Washington beekeepers were the first to spot the Asian giant hornet after they discovered hundreds of bees with their heads ripped off in December.

The hornet typically invades honey bee hives and destroys them from the inside out in a matter of hours, according to WSDA. The species does this by decapitating the bees and feeding surviving larvae to their own young.

If the species manages to establish itself in Washington and surrounding areas, it will create "negative impacts on the environment, economy, and public health," the WSDA said.

According to the New York Times, the Asian giant hornets — native to temperate and tropical areas such as East Asia, South Asia and Mainland Southeast Asia — kill up to 50 people a year in Japan. The insect has been given the nickname "murder hornet" in the country because of its toxic venom, which can equal that of a venomous snake, the outlet reported.

In total, there have been seven Asian giant hornets detected in the country so far, all coming within Whatcom County, the WSDA said. An unmated Asian giant hornet queen was the first to be captured using WSDA traps on July 14.

The department said the hornets are more likely to be seen in August and September as their "workers" increase in numbers.

While the Asian giant hornet does not generally attack people or pets, it can when threatened.

"Their stings are big and painful, with a potent neurotoxin," Seth Truscott, of the college of agricultural, human and natural resource sciences at WSU, previously told WSU Insider. "Multiple stings can kill humans, even if they are not allergic."