The Nobel Peace Prize winner completed her degree in philosophy, politics and economics in May 2020 but her graduation ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19

Malala Yousafzai Walks at Oxford Graduation as Her New Husband Celebrates Her Accomplishment

Malala Yousafzai is celebrating her college graduation!

A year and a half after the Nobel Peace Prize winner earned her degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from the University of Oxford, Yousafzai, 24, finally got to walk at her pandemic-delayed commencement ceremony.

"Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree," she wrote on Instagram beside several snaps from the big day.

Among the photos was Yousafzai in her cap and gown on the England campus, ones of her smiling beside her friends and new husband Asser Malik, as well as one shot of her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai, leaning in to kiss her on the cheek.

Malik also celebrated his new wife's accomplishment with a post of his own on social media.

"The place we first met felt a little more special on Malala's graduation day," he wrote on Twitter beside two photos, including one of him and Yousafzai and another with their family.

Yousafzai's degree ceremony was initially planned for May 2020 but was postponed in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. According to the famed university's website, Oxford resumed graduation ceremonies in September, holding multiple dates throughout the last two months.

The final one, which appears to be the one Yousafzai attended, was held on Friday.

Yousafzai started at the University of Oxford in 2017 and told PEOPLE one year later that she had been "really nervous" to begin her studies, citing how her name had long been in headlines before she stepped foot on the campus.

Along with being awarded the Nobel in 2014, the children's rights activist wrote a memoir, I Am Malala, and was the subject of a documentary, He Named Me Malala.

In both, she detailed her journey after being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 after spending years championing women's rights and girls' education in her native Pakistan.

"I was worried about how I would make friends. People knew me already and that was challenging for me to be there as a student and not to be there as a person who's already known in the media," she told PEOPLE. "But once I came, everyone here just welcomed me as a friend and I was just so happy that I am part of Oxford. I am just an Oxford student and I think that's how they treat me."

Yousafzai also noted then that being a regular student meant more to her than the world would ever know.

"It's a really good experience learning just like other students. It is an amazing time of my life, because I'm getting to know people of my age a bit more," she said. "It's amazing how many young people here are doing incredible and amazing work. Each and every person here has an amazing story and has done amazing things."

In June 2020, Yousafzai announced that she had completed her studies at Oxford with a social media post that stated, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now."

The Pakistani activist also included two pictures with the exciting news — one of a cake cutting in celebration with her family, and another of her covered in cake and confetti.

"I don't know what's ahead," she wrote. "For now, it will be Netflix, reading, and sleep.😴"

The degree marked the second one that Yousafzai has earned, after receiving an honorary Master of Arts degree from the University of Edinburgh in 2013.

The Oxford graduation is the latest celebration for Yousafzai. Earlier this month, she revealed on social media that she had gotten married in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham, England.