Newlywed Malala Yousafzai Says Husband Changed Her Stance on Marriage: 'I Found a Best Friend'

Malala Yousafzai is opening up why she decided to tie the knot despite her previous doubts about whether marriage was for her.



In a personal essay for British Vogue, the 24-year-old women's rights advocate reflected on her marriage to Asser Malik, and how their relationship helped her "consider how I could have a relationship" and still "remain true to my values of equality, fairness and integrity."



"'I do not want to get married... or at least not until I'm 35.' I heard myself blurt out those words – reactionary, half-consciously – many times over the last few years when asked about relationships," Yousafzai wrote at the start of the essay.



"I wasn't against marriage, but I was cautious about its practice," she added. "I feared losing my humanity, my independence, my womanhood – my solution was to avoid getting married at all. I couldn't call myself a feminist if I didn't have reservations."



In fact, just months before she did tie the knot, Yousafzai told British Vogue that she still wasn't sure marriage was in the cards for her.



"Knowing the dark reality many of my sisters face, I found it hard to think of the concept of marriage. I said what I had so often said before – that maybe it was possible that marriage was not for me," she wrote in her personal essay, referring to her comments in the July 2021 cover story.



However, over time, Yousafzai explained that she began to understand how marriage could work for her, a process that included "conversations with my friends, mentors, and my now partner Asser."

Opening up about the origins of their relationship for the first time, the Nobel Peace Prize winner revealed they met in the summer of 2018, while "Asser was visiting friends at Oxford" — her alma mater.



"He worked in cricket, so I immediately had a lot to discuss with him. We found we had common values and enjoyed each other's company," she recalled. "And when words failed, I sent him a link to our horoscope compatibility, hoping the stars could help reinforce our connection."



"In Asser, I found a best friend and companion," she added.



Although she realized marriage is far from a perfect institution, ultimately Yousafzai decided to tie the knot after realizing she had found the right person to walk through life with.



"I still don't have all the answers for the challenges facing women – but I believe that I can enjoy friendship, love and equality in marriage," she wrote. "So, on Tuesday, 9 November, we celebrated our nikkah at home with our families and closest friends."



"We were thrilled to share this joyful surprise with everyone who cares for us – and we are excited for the journey ahead," she added.



