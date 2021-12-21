Malala Yousafzai Plays New Year's Resolution Game with Husband on TikTok

Malala Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik, took turns asking about possible new year's resolutions in a cute couples game they filmed and posted to TikTok

Malala Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik, are giving fans a glimpse of their life as newlyweds.

Yousafzai, 24, recently posted a video of herself and her husband playing a game on TikTok, which she then shared on Instagram Monday. In the clip, she and Malik proposed possible new year's resolutions, tossing a pen into a cup to determine whether or not they should give them a try.

At the start of the video, Yousafzai turned to Malik and asked "You ready for this?" Then, she wondered "Should I start going to gym?" and tossed the pen at the cup in front of them as it bounced off the rim and onto the table.

"Thank goodness!" she exclaimed in relief as her husband laughed.

Next, Malik asked about buying a PlayStation – and missed the cup, much to Yousafzai's joy. When it was her turn again, she asked if her husband should shave his beard, and intentionally threw the pen off to the side, not even aiming for the cup.

Her husband laughed and buried his head in his arms, while Yousafzai joked, "You can't. Not allowed. If you shave your beard, just leave the house. I don't want to see you."

After her husband asks if Yousafzai should stop shopping in January and the pen bounced off the glass, the human rights activist asked, "Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj on Instagram?" While the pen didn't land in the cup, Yousafzai said she still thinks they should "count that as a yes, because it did touch the glass."

Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik attend a special gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cinderella" in support of The Malala Fund at Gillian Lynne Theatre on November 22, 2021 in London, England. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

When Malik asks if he should follow Minhaj, he missed and laughed. After a few light-hearted rounds of the game, the Nobel Peace Prize winner switched to an "important" question, asking, "Should people watching this video, including Hasan Minhaj, support girls' education by donating to Malala Fund?" referring to her non-profit organization.

Yousafzai leaned over and dropped the pen right in the cup to confirm a solid "yes." At the end of their game, she told her husband, "that was good," as the two high-fived — or tried to. After missing hands, they gave the high-five a second shot and closed the clip with a hug.

Yousafzai and Malik wed in November in a small ceremony in Birmingham, England. Though the activist said she had previously been skeptical about marriage, she opened her heart to the idea during her second year at Oxford University, she told Vogue in July.