Malala Yousafzai Is Married! Activist Shares First Photos from Ceremony: 'Partners for Life'

The 24-year-old human rights activist revealed on social media that she got married on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham, England. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote alongside a series of snaps from the happy day. Asser's last name was not provided on social media. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers," she added. "We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Some of the photos showed the bride and groom posing outside , while in others they were joined by her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

"It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," her father wrote on Twitter in honor of the happy occasion.



The nikkah is a Muslim marriage ceremony that often takes place in a mosque or at the bride's home, according to Brides.



The Nobel Peace Prize winner previously shared that she was not sure whether she would ever get married in her cover interview for British Vogue's July 2021 issue.



"I still don't understand why people have to get married," she said at the time. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"



"My mum is like… 'Don't you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful,' " she continued.



Yousafzai went on to share that she was certain marriage was not in the cards until her second year studying at Oxford University.



"I just thought, 'I'm never going to get married, never going to have kids — just going to do my work. I'm going to be happy and live with my family forever,' " she said.



However, with time, Yousafzai's feelings began to change.



"I didn't realize that you're not the same person all the time. You change as well and you're growing," she said. "You have to find a future for yourself."