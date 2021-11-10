Malala Yousafzai's New Husband Shares Sweet Wedding Tribute: 'I Found the Most Supportive Friend'

"I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together," Asser Malik wrote in a loving post about Malala Yousafzai

Asser Malik penned a loving tribute to the activist, 24, on Wednesday morning, one day after Yousafzai first shared the happy news that the pair had tied the knot.



"In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together."



"Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah," added Malik, whose Twitter bio says he is the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Department.



In addition to the sweet message, Malik shared another shot from their happy day, which showed them cutting a cake.



"In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting," he wrote.

Asser Malik, Malala Yousafzai Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai | Credit: Asser Malik Twitter

Yousafzai first shared the couple's happy news on social media, revealing that they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham, England.



"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote alongside a series of snaps with Malik.



"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers," she added. "We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."



In his own post, Malik shared one photo of the bride and groom holding hands outside, captioning it with a simple red heart emoji.

Malik graduated from Aitchison College in Lahore, Pakistan, as well as Lahore University of Management Sciences, where he earned a degree in economics and political science in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.



He is a co-founder of Last Man Stands Pakistan, an amateur cricket league, and previously worked with the Pakistan Super League franchise the Multan Sultans, per his LinkedIn.



Details about the couple's relationship are scarce, but he has previously shared fun moments — including a photograph of the pair together while celebrating her 24th birthday in July — on social media.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala," he wrote in part.

And in 2019, Malik posted a photo with her at a cricket match in Pakistan.



"Rooting for Pakistan with Saqlain Bhai, @aslitareen @adnanmalik1 and @malala," he captioned the snap.

Malala Yousafzai; Asser Malik Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik | Credit: Asser Malik Instagram

A nikkah ceremony is an Islamic ceremony where the bride and groom consent to be married, according to the BBC.



The outlet noted that in England, a nikkah is not considered a legal marriage, and it is not yet known whether the couple also had a civil ceremony.



Months before tying the knot, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and women's rights advocate shared that she was not sure whether she would ever get married.



"I still don't understand why people have to get married," she said in her cover interview for British Vogue's July 2021 issue. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Malala Yousafzai attends an intimate dinner and party hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. to celebrate Fashion and Film during London Fashion Week September 2021 at The Londoner Hotel on September 20, 2021 in London, England. Malala Yousafzai | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Yousafzai went on to share that although she was once certain that marriage wasn't in the cards, her feelings began to change while studying at Oxford University.