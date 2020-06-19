Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University, Says She's Ready for 'Netflix, Reading and Sleep'

Malala Yousafzai officially has her bachelor's degree!

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize winner shared on social media that she completed her studies at Oxford University, graduating with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now," Yousafzai said of her graduation.

The Pakistani activist also included two pictures with the exciting news — one of a cake cutting in celebration with her family, and another of the 22-year-old covered in cake and confetti.

"I don't know what's ahead," Yousafzai wrote. "For now, it will be Netflix, reading, and sleep.😴"

Yousafzai also posted a snap on her Instagram Story where she is seen laying outside in the grass after being smothered in frosting.

On the photo, the activist wrote out a checklist which included "Oxford exams," "Currently unemployed," "Gonna sleep for days" and "Need new shows to watch."

In a follow-up slide, Yousafzai asked her followers to send her TV show recommendations.

But this isn't Yousafzai's only degree — she received an honorary Master of Arts degree from the University of Edinburgh in 2013.

Yousafzai — who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 after spending years championing girls’ education in her native Pakistan — started at Oxford in 2017 and told PEOPLE one year later that she had been "really nervous" to start her studies.

“I was worried about how I would make friends. People knew me already and that was challenging for me to be there as a student and not to be there as a person who’s already known in the media,” she said. “But once I came, everyone here just welcomed me as a friend and I was just so happy that I am part of Oxford. I am just an Oxford student and I think that’s how they treat me.”

Yousafzai’s name had long been in headlines before she stepped foot on the campus.

Along with being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, the children’s rights activist released her memoir, I Am Malala, and was the subject of a documentary, He Named Me Malala. In both, she detailed her journey after being shot by a Taliban gunman while she fought for women’s rights and education.

Yousafzai has said that being a regular student meant more to her than the world will ever know.

“It’s a really good experience learning just like other students. It is an amazing time of my life, because I’m getting to know people of my age a bit more,” she told PEOPLE in 2018.