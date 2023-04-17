Maine Student, 17, Falls to His Death While Hiking with Friends at National Park: 'A Genuinely Good Kid'

A 17-year-old high school student died after a fall at Maine's Acadia National Park last week.

The teen, identified by loved ones and school officials as Bryce Basso, was hiking with friends on Friday when he fell "approximately 25 feet to his death near the Otter Cliff area," the National Park Service wrote in a news release.

First responders arrived at the scene around noon and performed CPR, officials said.

His death was reported to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner, "which is charged with the investigation of unexpected deaths," per the news release. No additional information has been shared.

News of Basso's death was confirmed by Brewer High School in an email sent on Friday afternoon, according to Bangor Daily News.

"He was a very nice young man and our hearts break for his family," Brewer superintendent Gregg Palmer said, per the outlet.

In addition to being a student, Bryce was a talented athlete who played football, baseball and wrestled, as well.

"He just would light up whatever he was at," Scott Flagg, the school's varsity football coach, told Bangor Daily News of the starting player.

Added teammate Cameron Hughes, "Bryce was the nicest kid."

"When he played, he played with so much effort and fight," Hughes added. "The whole football team is really hurting."

When he wasn't taking the field for his school, Bryce found new ways to challenge himself athletically.

"He always showed up with a smile that was infectious and an eagerness to learn," read a tribute from Titan Athletics, a local MMA gym where the teen trained.

"He sought out the hardest, most experienced team members in the room to spar with and was never intimidated by the challenge in front of him," the post read. "Even more importantly he was a genuinely good kid, well spoken, respectful, hardworking and a pleasure to be around for all those lucky enough to have known him."

In light of the teen's death, the local community has come together to help, with a local restaurant offering a portion of Monday's sales to the family.

"Bryce was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend," read a post from Moe's Original BBQ in Bangor. "Bryce is important to all close to him, who remember his immeasurable talent in numerous sports and a natural gift in music."

"As his family grapples with the untimely loss of someone so young and remarkable, it's important to support them in any way possible," they added.