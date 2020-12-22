Mail Carrier Delivers Special Care Package to Single Mom Battling COVID: ‘Made My Entire Year’

Lisette LeJeune received a care package from her mail carrier while she and her two sons were all at home battling COVID

A single mom from Houston found a special gift on her doorstep from an unexpected source while isolating at home battling COVID-19.

For the past two weeks, Lisette LeJeune has had to rely on her family members — many of whom are as far as 45 minutes away — to deliver medical supplies and food to her and her two sons, ages 14 and 3, who also contracted the virus, according to Good Morning America.

"I was really sick the first week, so it was really hard trying to take care of both of them," LeJeune, a makeup artist who has been out of work during the pandemic, told GMA. "It's so hard being a single mom."

Last week, on Dec. 15, LeJeune was surprised to discover a package outside her front door that contained cans of chicken soup, orange juice, crackers and cookies.

"I thought maybe a family member brought something, but usually they call or text me to tell me," she said.

Image zoom Credit: LisetteLash LeJeune/ facebook

After opening the package, LeJeune found a note from her mail carrier, Mary, whom she had only waved to a few times before they spoke the morning that LeJeune learned she was COVID positive.

"The sweetest thing happened this morning that made my entire year," she wrote on Facebook. "As you know I've been home in quarantine with Covid. I opened the door one day with my mask on and told my mail lady that we had covid and I would put a bucket in front of the house so she could just drop it in without touching our mail box, as I get the mail out."

"This morning we received a care package from her," she added, telling GMA: "I guess she saw the bucket was still there in front of my door two weeks later."

Mary's sweet note to LeJeune, left in the package, read, "Get-well wishes... I hope you all are feeling better!"

"What made me emotional was just the thought of her getting the bag ready, in the morning before starting work or the night before, just her having us in mind with her daily routine," LeJeune told GMA.

In a statement to ABC News through a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service (USPS), Mary called the act "a small gesture of kindness."

"The customer expressed concerns about my well being with contacting the same mailbox as her while she was sick," she said. "After a few days, I left a get well gift at her doorstep because I appreciated her concern. I didn't expect it to get so big but I would have done the same for anybody."

LeJeune, who has since tested negative for COVID-19 and is awaiting her sons' latest test results, reportedly left a thank you note for Mary at her doorstep and hopes to one day be able to say thank you in person.