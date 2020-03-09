Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Rumbles Off Coast of Northern California

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Northern California’s coastline with a magnitude of 5.8 over the weekend.

Occurring near the community of Petrolia, California, on Sunday at about 8 p.m. local time, the tremor didn’t cause any immediate reports of damage, according to CNN.

Hours later, at about 11:30 p.m. local time, a 4.9 magnitude aftershock was identified some 4 miles from the initial quake, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to the outlet, residents from Oregon to San Francisco reported to the USGS that they felt rumbles from the earthquake.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center noted on Twitter that a tsunami was not expected as a result of the earthquake.

According to KABC, the initial earthquake and its depth of about one mile was “shallow,” but felt throughout the nearby Eureka city area.

Light to moderate shaking felt around Eureka. Even had a few reports that people felt shaking in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/XNS8uk5PPH — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 9, 2020

Prelim M5.6 Earthquake off the coast of Northern California Mar-09 02:59 UTC, updates https://t.co/7c7rtqtLI0 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) March 9, 2020

In January, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba — radiating to the Cayman Islands, parts of Mexico and Florida.

The initial quake began at around 2:10 p.m. local time on Jan. 28 in the Caribbean Sea and was “roughly equidistant from the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands,” the USGS said at the time. They also reported that the tremor’s depth was relatively shallow at just 6.2 miles below the surface.

“We were all sitting and we felt the chairs move. We heard the noise of everything moving around,” Belkis Guerrero, a woman who works in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba, told the Associated Press.

Puerto Rico also experienced a tumultuous few weeks of seismic activity earlier this year. About 500 earthquakes measuring magnitude 2.0 or higher hit the island between late December and January, according to CNN, leaving thousands of people displaced or without power.