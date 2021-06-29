3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area: 'You Could Feel It Coming'

The San Francisco Fire Department said that no injuries or damages have been reported

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook up the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday night at 6:29 p.m. local time, in a quake felt across the region. As of Tuesday morning, no injuries or damages have been reported, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The U.S. Geological Survey identified San Lorenzo as the earthquake's epicenter, in a shock rated as a 4.2, before being downgraded to 4.0 and ultimately 3.9, the Associated Press reported.

The outlet clarified that Ashland, near San Lorenzo, was initially named as the epicenter, per the geological survey.

Rattling the Bay Area, the earthquake was felt from San Francisco to Castro Valley through the East Bay, according to ABC7 News.

Vicky Esquivel was watching TV at home in Hayward, about three miles from the epicenter, when the quake struck, adding that it felt surreal.

"It was almost like you could feel it coming," she told ABC7, explaining that it felt like someone drove into her house with a "big truck."

"I felt like my house was going to fall off the foundation," Esquivel said. "I was so scared and then I just screamed and ran into the living room and my husband and I both looked at each other and said 'earthquake.' "

Golden Gate Bridge Aerial Credit: Getty Images

The earthquake struck at a depth of 9.2 kilometers, per the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremors automatically delayed the Bay Area's BART public transportation system through the ShakeAlert system for 10 minutes.