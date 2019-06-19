Body of Magician Found in River After Failed Escape Trick

Image zoom Chanchal Lahiri

A body discovered in the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, has been identified as that of magician Chanchal Lahiri.

Port Division of Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Syed Waquar Raza told CNN that Lahiri’s body, which was identified by the stuntman’s brother, was found Monday evening, about one and one-quarter miles from where Lahiri entered the water to attempt his escape trick.

Also known by his stage name “Jadugar Mandrake,” Lahiri was initially feared dead after he failed to emerge from the river on Sunday after a Harry Houdini-inspired trick attempt that saw him chained up and submerged into the water near Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge, CNN reported on Monday.

After a crane lowered Lahiri into the water, he did not reappear after around 30 minutes, and authorities were alerted, the outlet reported. “We fear he drowned in the river,” Raza told the Agence France Presse at the time.

Image zoom Chanchal Lahiri BBC

The BBC reported on Monday that a body “resembling” Lahiri had been found, but had not yet been identified.

In a video from the BBC, the magician explained the trick he was about to attempt. “The magic we are going to do today is so risky,” Lahiri said in the video. “First, my hands will be tied behind my back with a rope.”

“My legs will also be bound by thick rope. My whole body will be in chains,” he continued. “There will be six locks. I will be picked up by a crane in that condition and lowered into the water.”

“If I can open it up then it will be magic, but if I can’t it will be tragic,” Lahiri said before entering the water, according to the AFP. The outlet also stated he was attempting the trick to “revive interest in magic.”

In 2013, Lahiri performed a similar illusion, escaping from a locked cage that had been submerged in the river, AFP reported, adding that onlookers at the time ended up assaulting the man after he escaped because they could see the door he had used to free himself.

One of Houdini’s most famous magic tricks was escaping, after being handcuffed, from a box that was dumped into New York City’s East River in 1912. The first time he performed the stunt, Houdini emerged from the water after two and a half minutes, Gizmodo reported.

According to CNN, police are currently investigating the exact cause of Lahiri’s accident.