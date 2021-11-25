See All the Best Photos from the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

From musical performances by stars like Chris Lane and Jon Batiste, to the classic balloons that have marched through New York City for years, here's all the best images from the Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

By Lindsay Kimble November 25, 2021 12:49 PM

Darren Criss

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The singer performed while riding atop the Kinder float.

Boss Baby

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The animated character made his Thanksgiving Day parade debut in 2020.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The video game icon first appeared in the parade in the early '90s, but has taken breaks over the years.

Jordan Fisher

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The 27-year-old Broadway performer sang alongside some Disney princesses on the brand's float for their newest cruise ship.

Nelly

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The rapper performed his Florida Georgia Line collaboration, "Lil Bit."

Marching Bands

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Top marching bands from all around the country perform as part of the Macy's Parade every year.

Tom Turkey

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The iconic feathered fellow is the oldest float in the parade.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP/Shutterstock

Nickelodeon's beloved animated character floated high over the streets of Manhattan.

Girls5eva

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The stars of Peacock's Girls5eva — Busy Phillips, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Reneé Elise Goldsberry — sang a song from their show during the parade.

Grogu

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The cute Star Wars creature fans refer to as Baby Yoda kept warm in the N.Y.C. weather in his signature furry coat.

Kelly Rowland

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The former Destiny's Child member is a parade veteran, also appearing in the annual festivities in 2019.

Blue's Clues

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Blue's Clues three hosts Steve Burns (Steve), Donovan Patton (Joe) and Joshua Dela Cruz (Josh) reunited to celebrated the show's 25th anniversary and sing together atop the Nick Jr. float.

Jon Batiste

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The Grammy-nominated artist helped honor Louisiana on the state's alligator float.

Santa Claus

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

As always, the big man in red closed out the parade in a sleigh led by his reindeer.

