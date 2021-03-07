MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Weds Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett

MacKenzie Scott has remarried following her 2019 divorce from Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Scott, 50, wed Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. "Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them," Bezos said in a statement to WSJ.

"It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning," Jewett wrote on the Giving Pledge website.

"I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me," he continued. "This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give."

Jewett also referenced his nuptials in the entry, writing, "And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

Bezos and Scott's split was announced in January 2019 after 25 years of marriage and four children. That April, they reached a settlement that let Scott keep a four percent stake in Amazon valued at $38.3 billion at the time, Bloomberg reported.

Since their divorce, Scott has become a committed philanthropist. In a December Medium blog post, she detailed how she had donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations over the previous four months.

The update before that, in July, said she had given nearly $1.7 billion to various charities since signing the Giving Pledge, including around $586 million to organizations that support racial justice, $46 million to charity groups focused on LGBTQ rights and $133 million to non-profits promoting gender equality.