MacKenzie Scott Officially Divorced From Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett 4 Months After Billionaire Filed

The couple finalized the terms of their separation Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

By
Published on January 10, 2023 03:56 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=137052221991629&set=a.119473280416190; LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)
Photo: Dan Jewett/FaceBook; Michael Kovac/Getty

MacKenzie Scott's divorce from Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett has been finalized, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 52-year-old, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and her now-ex-husband finalized the terms of their separation Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

TMZ was first to report that the divorce had been finalized.

Scott and Jewett have signed a separation contract, which addresses the division of property and debts, according to the documents obtained by PEOPLE. Spousal support was not requested.

Neither party immediately responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott. Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty

Scott first met Jewett at her children's school, according to a previous report from the Washington Post.

The philanthropist filed for divorce from her second husband in late September 2022, more than a year after the couple's March 2021 wedding.

Two years prior, in 2019, Scott and her first husband Bezos announced they were ending their marriage after 25 years. Their divorce was finalized that same year in July.

Scott is one of the wealthiest women in the world. She was previously ranked No. 39 on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, but now sits at No. 73 with an estimated net worth of $19.9 billion.

Scott continued to give away much of her fortune throughout her marriage to Jewett. She gifted her $55 million Beverly Hills estate to support the nonprofit California Community Foundation last September, and another $436 million to Habitat for Humanity in March.

The philanthropist has also donated $2.7 billion to 286 underfunded organizations that fight against wealth inequality, and in 2020, gave away $4.2 billion to organizations in the United States that helped with relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

