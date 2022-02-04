MacKenzie Scott's Most Charitable Donations So Far

Following her divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott joined the Giving Pledge — a list of billionaires who've pledged to donate half of their fortune. Scott was worth about $37 billion at the time of her pledge, and is currently worth $47 billion.

Scott revealed her decision in a letter posted to the initiative's website.

"I have no doubt that tremendous value comes when people act quickly on the impulse to give. No drive has more positive ripple effects than the desire to be of service," she wrote in the letter.

"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she added.

The initiative was started by Warren Buffett and former couple Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010. Bezos — who's the world's wealthiest man with a net worth of $183 billion — has not yet signed the pledge but applauded his ex wife's decision, tweeting at the time that he's "proud of" Scott. "Her letter is so beautiful," he said. "Go get 'em MacKenzie."