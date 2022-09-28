Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Files for Divorce from Science Teacher Husband

MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her husband Dan Jewett after marrying last year.

The 52-year-old, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, filed a petition for divorce in Washington State's King County Superior Court on Monday, per the New York Times. The split comes just over a year after Scott and Jewett tied the knot in 2021 in California.

The Times noted that Jewett did not contest the divorce. Terms of a division of property have been agreed to in a contract that has not been made public as part of a separation contract.

Jewett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday. PEOPLE also reached out to Scott's attorney.

Scott shares four children with Bezos, 58. The two were married for 25 years before they announced their split in 2019. She is also one of the wealthiest women in the world and is ranked No. 39 on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, with a net worth of $28.9 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.

As the Washington Post reported, Scott and Jewett first met at her children's school.

Josh Verlin, a sportswriter from Philadelphia, previously told PEOPLE that Jewett was his AP chemistry teacher at Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, from 2006 to 2007.

"He was involved, energetic, passionate, friendly, gregarious in a really earnest way," Verlin said. "He so clearly loved what he was doing, loved teaching and loved science, and enjoyed working with the students ... He was very engaging, and you wanted to be in his class."

Bezos told the Post that he supported Scott and Jewett's marriage.

"Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them," he told the newspaper.

Bezos, who is in a relationship with TV host and actress Lauren Sanchez, stepped down as Amazon CEO in July 2021.

Since her divorce from Bezos, Scott has spoken about her goal of giving away vast amounts of her wealth.

Earlier this month, she gifted her Beverly Hills estate, worth $55 million, to support the nonprofit, California Community Foundation, and their affordable housing grantmaking and immigrant integration program. In March, Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity.

Previously, the philanthropist donated $2.7 billion to 286 underfunded organizations that fight against wealth inequality. And in December 2020, Scott and a "team of advisors" donated $4.2 billion to organizations across the United States that helped with relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Times, Jewett has not been mentioned in recent donation announcements. He is also no longer named in her Amazon bio.

"Some [of the organizations] are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable," she wrote of the donation recipients in a Medium blog post in 2020. "Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis."