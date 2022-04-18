Everything to Know About 2022's Lyrids Meteor Shower

Here's everything to know about the Lyrids meteor shower, including when it peaks and how to spot it

Prepare for showers!

The Lyrids meteor shower is slated to appear in the night sky later this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The annual event, which usually occurs during late April, is said to be one of the oldest known meteor showers, with the first recorded sighting dating back to 687 BC, per NASA.

According to NASA, Lyrids are known for their "fast and bright meteors" and can include as many as 100 meteors per hour. Though, on most occasions, only 10 to 20 Lyrid meteors can be seen per hour during their peak.

With Earth Day coming up soon, the Lyrids meteor shower is sure to be a fun spectacle.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the shower, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Lyrid meteor shower in Germany Credit: Daniel Reinhardt/picture alliance via Getty

When is the Lyrids meteor shower in 2022?

The Lyrids meteor shower first went active on April 15 and will remain active until April 29. The meteor shower will reach its peak on April 21 and last until the following day, according to Space.com.

How to see the Lyrids meteor shower in 2022?

Per NASA, the Lyrids are "best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the dark hours." EarthSky.org adds that the best time to watch is at 11 p.m. local time, just before the moon rises since the bright moon can interfere with seeing the shower.

When is the next meteor shower in 2022?