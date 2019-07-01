Woman Awarded $3 Million After Slipping Near Fallen 'Wet Floor' Sign at Ohio Casino

Image zoom Jack Casino

An Ohio jury awarded a woman $3 million after she slipped and fell next to a collapsed “wet floor” sign at a casino in 2016, PEOPLE confirms.

The sign lay flat on the floor that day in September 2016, and a Jack Cincinnati Casino employee even walked around it but did not pick it up, Sadowski’s attorney, Matt Nakajima, said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Moments later, Sadowski tripped over it and broke one of her knee caps.

“The casino had no safety policies in place for floor inspection or fall prevention and had no criticism of the employee’s failure to pick up the trip hazard even though its own internal documents found her at fault,” Nakajima told the site. “The Casino’s callous disregard for their customers’ safety was on full display throughout the trial.”

A Hamilton County Common Pleas jury agreed, declaring that Jack Casino didn’t “use ordinary care” and failed to establish a safe environment which resulted in Sadowski’s injury, the Enquirer reported.

Nakajima did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

RELATED: Woman Rewarded with Tamales After Returning Stranger’s Phone

Sadowski was on Friday awarded $3 million plus interest in the incident, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The original complaint states that, on September 18, 2016, Casino employees “created an unreasonable and dangerous condition” at the business.

Nakajima told the Enquirer that Sadowski had to have metal hardware placed in her knee, she has developed arthritis in the area and has suffered a loss of mobility. Nakajima said Sadowski may need a second surgery.

The document highlights the impact of Sadowski’s injuries: “As a direct and proximate result of the carelessness and negligence of Defendant, Plaintiff has suffered temporary and permanent bodily injuries, has endured pain and suffering and will continue to do so in the future … and has lost the use and enjoyment of her good health.”

Jack Casino officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Through its attorney, the casino argued that the fallen sign was visible and Sadowski likely didn’t see it because of her “failure to pay attention to her surroundings,” according to the Enquirer.

“[Sadowski] cannot recover for her injuries because she had superior or equal knowledge of the alleged hazard,” the Casino’s attorneys argued.