Lunar Eclipse Photos: Stunning Shots of the Super Flower Blood Moon Around the World
In the early hours of May 26, a rare super flower blood moon lit up the sky
On in the early morning of May 26, the moon was really showing off: It was not only the largest super moon of the year, but the first lunar eclipse since 2019 and the only one of 2021!
If you didn't get the chance to catch the super flower blood moon yourself, here are photos of the event from around the world.
Here, the moon glows red over Auckland, New Zealand.
A surfer catches a wave as the super flower blood moon rises over Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
The total lunar eclipse can be seen over Hong Kong on May 26.
The moon glows red over Mexico City on May 26.
The full moon glows an impressive yellow as it rises over Instabul, Turkey, on May 26.
The super flower blood moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in N.Y.C. before sunrise.
The lunar eclipse can be seen partially covered over San Francisco, California, on May 26.
The super flower blood moon gives off a red color in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 26.
The full moon is seen behind an Australian flag in Sydney on May 26.
People watch the super flower blood moon as it rises over the Pacific Ocean at Bondi Beach in Sydney on May 26.
Clouds surround the super flower blood moon rising above rocks and Joshua trees in Joshua Tree National Park in California on May 25.
The moon glows in Joshua Tree National Park on May 25.
The super moon sets behind some clouds at Stonehenge in England on May 26.