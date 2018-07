The Most Incredible Photos from Friday's Lunar Eclipse

The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century occured on Friday, July 27, and was visible from much of the world. Prime viewing locations for the four-hour long event included Cairo, Egypt; Santorini, Greece; and Harare, Zimbabwe.

Unfortunately for Americans, one of the few parts of the globe that didn’t see the spectacle was the U.S. But it was quite a sight for those in Eastern Europe, East Africa, the Middle East, Central or Southeast Asia and Western Australia.

Here, the moon rises above the Palestinian village of Umm Tuba on Friday.