LSU Med Students Help Passenger Who Fell Ill on Flight: 'You Do Us Proud'

Two LSU Health New Orleans medical students on a flight to Greece were sure in the right place at the right time

Two Louisiana State University medical students were "in the right place at the right time" when a passenger had a health emergency on their flight to Europe.

Lauren Bagneris and Heather Duplessis were en route to Greece when a woman on their flight fell down after she became lightheaded due to temperature and low blood sugar, according to LSU Health Sciences Center.

Flight attendants put out a call for a medical professional, but after no passengers came forward, the two friends identified themselves as medical students.

"We waited a second to make sure no actual medical professionals were around to respond," 25-year-old Duplessis told the Washington Post. "When no one responded, that's when we identified ourselves as med students. They said, 'Definitely, we could use your help.'"

Bagneris and Duplessis helped the woman relax as they checked her vitals, such as blood pressure, pulse, and blood sugar. They also maintained communication with a doctor advising them from the ground.

"The patient ended up feeling much better thanks to these two talented doctors in the making and their LSU medical education," LSU Health Sciences Center wrote on Facebook. "Way to Geaux Tigers! You do us proud!!!

Bagneris told the Post that she and Duplessis were on their way to Greece for a 10-day trip before they go back to school. They've been friends since undergrad at LSU, and have trained together in medical school over the last year.

"We're happy nothing went wrong on that flight," Duplessis told the Post.