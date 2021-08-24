LSU Forgives More Than $7 Million in Debt Students Accumulated During COVID-19 Pandemic

The decision will affect around 4,000 LSU students, the university said

Louisiana State University is providing relief for thousands of its students who have amassed millions in debt over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the university announced it was using COVID-19 aid provided by the government through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to forgive $7 million in student debt. The move will affect about 4,000 of its students.

"In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period," LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles said in a statement.

"We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits," he added. "Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens."

Louisiana State University

The relief will come to students who owe money directly to LSU, the university said. In their statement, the school said it has provided more than $25 million in relief funds to students since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

According to The Advocate, the debt forgiveness will apply from the spring of 2020 to today. The loan forgiveness amount will average about $1,816, a spokesperson for LSU told the outlet.

The news comes on the heels of a major decision by the U.S. government to help in the growing student debt crisis.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it was forgiving $5.8 billion in loans to borrowers who have total and permanent disabilities and have not been able to earn a significant income.

As of recent estimates, the collective student loan debt in the U.S. amounts to $1.7 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

Payments toward federal student loans have been frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic but will begin once again after Jan. 31, 2022, the White House announced earlier this month.