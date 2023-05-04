'Loving' and 'Selfless' Grandmother, 85, Dies After Being Struck by Cement Truck in California

A beloved grandmother and community member died in California after she was struck by a cement truck.

The 85-year-old woman, identified by loved ones as Pla Khang, was hit by the truck just before 8:45 a.m. local time on Monday at an intersection in Beaumont, according to CW affiliate KTLA.

The Beaumont Police Department (BPD) said officers found the Banning woman injured in the roadway by 6th Street and Highland Springs Avenue upon arrival.

CalFire, which also responded, pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the department.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the collision and was cooperative as law enforcement investigated, they added. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Khang's family said the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by the truck, per KTLA.

"She walked everyday, cross the street, ride a bus," Pang Yang, Khang's daughter, told the outlet. "Everyone knew who she was."

Khang's grandson, Che Yang, paid tribute to his "loving grandmother" in a message shared on a

GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

She was "a selfless individual who never hesitated to help anyone" who also loved the outdoors, gardening and cooking, Yang wrote.

"Her age never stopped her from getting her daily walks, she would rather walk than be driven in a Ferrari," added Yang. "She was always so full of light and joy. We will never forget how warm she made all of us feel. We are so heartbroken to have lost such a beautiful soul but we know she is in a better place."