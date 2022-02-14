4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day 

In the spring of 2019, Ed and Nadine Hallisy were just two fellow students taking virtual classes at Southern New Hampshire University. Little did they know they'd someday get married. Ed, from Cleveland, Ohio, and Nadine, from Santa Clarita, California, quickly hit it off during an international business course, flirting over a class discussion board before taking their romance to the phone, with calls, text messages and FaceTimes. After tying the knot last July, the couple marked another exciting milestone in November 2021: Ed graduated from SNHU with Nadine by his side. "Neither one of us was looking for anything when we started at SNHU," Ed told PEOPLE that month. "It's just amazing — we compliment each other very well. I feel very grateful and very blessed. It all fell into place." Added Nadine: "If this story had been written by someone, it would've sounded like it was too good to be true... We were not looking for each other, but when we found each other, it was kinda like, 'Hey, this feels right.' It just felt comfortable and natural." Read their full story here.