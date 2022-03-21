Photo Series Shows What 'Love Means' for People With Down Syndrome: 'Love Is Love'

Photographer Hilary Gauld recently partnered with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society for a series called "Love Means." The project brings 15 people with Down syndrome together to share their views on love — and how it uniquely fits into their lives, Gauld tells PEOPLE.



"This series is something that I have wanted to do for the last two years," Gauld explains. "Having the opportunity to meet these couples and individuals, hearing their stories and watching their interactions meant a lot to me."



Gauld's goal has been to "capture their love for the world to see, and to make more space for other love stories in mainstream media." Now she's ready to share the resulting images — which include single adults, heterosexual couples and members of the LGBTQ community — on World Down Syndrome Day, falling on March 21. The day is meant to raise awareness about the condition, which occurs in about one of every 800 live births, according to Down Syndrome International.



"My hope is that these stories and visuals simply inspire, educate and create the space for greater visibility of the experiences adults with Down syndrome navigate, including love," Gauld says.