Victims of La. Plane Crash Identified: 'Beloved' Sports Reporter, a Boy, 15, and His Mother

Image zoom Facebook; Carley McCord/Instagram

A 15-year-old boy and his mother were among the five victims killed in Saturday’s Louisiana plane crash.

Authorities in Lafayette have identified the victims of the deadly crash as sports reporter Carley McCord, 30, pilot Ian E. Biggs, 51, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael “Walker” Vincent, according to The New York Times.

As the Advocate noted, many of the victims had ties to local family-owned technology company Global Data Systems.

Here are the slain victims based on PEOPLE’s reporting and other news articles in the immediate aftermath.

Image zoom Gretchen Vincent Facebook

Gretchen D. Vincent

Gretchen was the wife of GDS president Chris Vincent and the mother of the teenage boy, who appeared to go by Walker, the outlet reported.

Gretchen also studied at Louisiana State University, according to her Facebook page. Authorities had previously revealed that the plane was bound for Atlanta, where LSU had a playoff game against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Her teenage son was a student at Ascension Episcopal School.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a beloved Ascension student and his mother. Please join us in prayers of comfort and healing as our school family comes together to navigate this difficult time,” the school said in a statement, which was posted to their Facebook account on Saturday.

RELATED: Sports Reporter and Daughter-in-Law of LSU Football Coach, 30, Among 5 Dead in La. Plane Crash

Michael “Walker” Vincent

The 15-year-old had some piloting experience, according to a family member.

A 2013 Facebook post from his grandfather Chuck Vincent, the chairman at GDS, shows Walker, who was nearly 10 at the time, sitting in the backseat of a small plane.

“Took my Grandson Walker Vincent for a flight in the Citabria I just bought yesterday, and even thought he only getting close to 10, and the last time he flew a Citabria was two years ago, he made two landings and one take off. And that’s a fact jack!” he captioned the post.

Image zoom Facebook

Robert Vaughn Crisp II

Crisp, 59, also worked for GDS as their vice president of operations.

He joined the company in 2008, becoming VP of Sales in 2014, according to the company’s website. Two years later, he took over their entire operations department.

RELATED: At Least 5 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Louisiana Airport, 1 Passenger Survives

especially to Ian Biggs, my cousin in law and neighbor! Love you! RIP https://t.co/qgNRrbNawz pic.twitter.com/msP96RgKSM — jacob landry (@jacobthehoss) December 28, 2019

Ian Biggs

Biggs, the pilot, got his commercial pilot certificate in 2005 and was permitted to fly commercial and private flights, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. A note on his file stipulates that Biggs must wear corrective lenses while flying.

Biggs worked for GDS since April 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Additionally, Stephen Wade Berzas, who has been identified as having survived the crash, works as vice president of sales for the company.

Image zoom Carley McCord Carley McCord/Instagram

Carley McCord

McCord was a sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of Steve Ensminger, who is the offensive coordinator for the LSU football team.

“It is with broken hearts that we share that WDSU lost a beloved member of our team today. Our hearts are with the McCord and Ensminger families at this time,” McCord’s employer, WDSU, wrote on Twitter.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay, said in a statement to the news outlet. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

McCord was born and raised in Baton Rouge, and was a graduate of Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University, according to WDSU.

The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, two teams McCord had worked for as an in-game host, also issued a joint statement, praising her for her “utmost professionalism.”

During Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, the Pelicans held a moment of silence for McCord, and her death was also mourned by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

“So sad to hear the news about Carley McCord she was always very excited and happy,” Thomas wrote. “The worst part is I saw her reporting yesterday as I was leaving home in the parking lot. Really sad, life is so short really wish I could do something.”

McCord was also the first runner-up in the Miss Louisiana competition in both 2011 and 2012 and auditioned for The Bachelor in 2013, reported the Times.

A moment of silence ahead of tonight’s game for the loss of a member of the Pelicans family – Carley McCord. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carley’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/3XPi8lC2H3 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 29, 2019

So sad to hear the news about Carley McCord she was always very excited and happy. The worst part is I saw her reporting yesterday as I was leaving home in the parking lot. Really sad, life is so short 💔 really wish I could do something 🙏🏾. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 28, 2019

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department previously told PEOPLE that the plane was taking off from the airport, on its way to Atlanta, when it crashed around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

One person on board survived the crash, and was taken to a local hospital along with three bystanders who were injured.

The crash occurred in an “open field” next to a local post office, the spokesperson said, and caused two fires that were “quickly extinguished.”

A cause for the crash has yet to be identified, according to CNN.